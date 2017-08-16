Elaine Thompson Named In Birmingham Provisional 100m List

BIRMINGHAM, UK — Despite being unavailable for Jamaica in the 4x100m relay at the recently concluded IAAF World Championships, Elaine Thompson was among the provisional entrance for the women’s 100-metres for the IAAF Diamond League in Birmingham on 20 August.

Thompson entered the world championships as the overwhelming favourite to win the women’s 100m but got it all wrong in the final and finished fifth.

The 25-year-old was then pulled from the Jamaican sprint relay setup after her coach suggested that she was never going to run because of an Achilles Tendon problem that needed rest.

It was understood that Thompson would shut down her season to allow the injury to heal before starting preparations for the upcoming seasons.

However, the world-leader could very well join fellow countrywomen Christania Williams, Lura Levy, Natasha Morrison and Schillonie Calvert-Powell in the event.

Thompson holds the world-leading time at 10.71 seconds and she has also posted a brisk 10.78secs this season.

Meanwhile, world championships 100m hurdles gold medallist Sally Pearson and world 200m bronze medal winner Shaunae Miller-Uibo will also lineup in the women’s 100m.

Pearson sizzled to victory in the sprint hurdles in London and the Australia has decided to test her speed in the flat event.

Quarter mile speciallist Miller-Uibo is also shifting from her pet event to step down in distance and race against the speedsters as well.

World championships 200m champion Dafne Schippers from the Netherlands, world silver medallist over the 100m Marie-Josee Ta Lou from the Ivory Coast, world 100m finalist Rosângela Santos of Brazil and Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith, who was fourth in the 200m, were also all included in the provisional entry list.

The women’s 100m will have two semi-final heats with the top athletes moving on to race in the final.

Here the full provisional entry lists are now available

