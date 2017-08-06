IAAF World Championships Day 3 Live Stream

LONDON — The 2017 World Championships continues on Day 3 with another full day of action on Sunday and you can watch the live streaming coverage online.

Watch the live streaming coverage from the championships which will be available on several platforms, including the IAAF official YouTube and Facebook pages.

In addition, NBC Sports will also provide live stream, with the live coverage getting underway at 5:00 a.m. ET. The IAAF will also have live updates, including results and interviews, while live blogging and Live radio is on the dedicated page.

Five more medals are up for the taking on the third day, including the men’s and women’s marathon and the women’s 100m dash.

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson will look to restore the winning pride of Jamaica when she goes in the women’s 100m semi-finals in the evening session, this after Usain Bolt was relegated to third in the men’s race.

Before that, though, the men’s 3000m steeplechase heats will kick this off in the morning session.

The men’s 400m hurdles, which will include Kyron McMaster from the British Virgin Islands, will go off at 6:05 am ET.

Following that, Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo from and the Bahamas, USA’s defending world champion Allyson Felix and Jamaica’s medal threat Shericka Jackson, will also start their quest to win the women’s 400m title.

The women’s quarter-mile heats will let loose at 6:55 am.

Also on the track on Sunday’s third day is the opening round of the men’s 110m hurdles, which will feature Jamaica’s Olympic champion Omar McLeod, who will go from lane one in heat 1.

Other events on the schedule in the morning session on Day 3 are the men’s Pole Vault qualification and the women’s Heptathlon.

