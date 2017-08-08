IAAF World Championships Day 5 Live Stream

LONDON — Watch live Day 5 streaming coverage of the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, with the men’s 400m final taking centre stage.

Five finals are listed on the schedule for Tuesday, including the men’s 400m and 800m races.

Watch the live streaming coverage from the championships which will be available on several platforms, including the IAAF official YouTube and Facebook pages.

In addition, NBC Sports will also provide live stream, with the live coverage getting underway at 2:20 p.m. ET. The IAAF will also have live updates, including results and interviews, while live blogging and Live radio is on the dedicated page.

World record holder Wayde van Niekerek will hope to complete the first part of his long sprint quest when he takes on a top quality field in the men’s 400m final at 4:50 pm ET.

Van Niekerek, the Olympic champion at Rio 2016 last summer, will start as the man to beat in the final, but the South African is expected to be strongly tested in the defense of his title.

One of his main challenger, Isaac Makwala of Botswana is hoping to recover from a stomach bug that forced him to withdraw from his opening heat in the 200 meters on Monday.

Makwala, who needs a medical exemption to run in the 400m final, confirmed on his Facebook page that he has food poisoning and several other athletes were also affected.

“According to IAAF medics I am apparently suffering from food poisoning which has affected several other athletes,” he wrote.

“Let’s hope they will allow me to run my final.”

Steven Gardiner from The Bahamas who was outstanding when running a national record of 43.89 seconds to win his semi-final in 43.89, enters the final as the fastest qualifier and he will be hoping to challenge for the gold medal as well.

NCAA champion Fred Kerley ran 43.70 earlier in the season, but the American champion did not look as fluent in the semis and must improve to get on the podium.

Jamaican pair Nathon Allen and Demish Gaye, Abdelalah Haroun of Qatar and Makwala countryman Baboloki Thebe are also medal perspectives.

The other track finals on the schedule for Day 5 on Tuesday are the men’s 800m and the men’s 3000m steeplechase.

In the field, the women’s Javelin Throw and men’s Pole Vault are the medal competitions.

The heats of the women’s 200m is also slated to go off today.

