Isaac Makwala Was Denied Entry To London Stadium

LONDON – The Isaac Makwala story has taken another twist after it was revealed that the Botswanan was denied entry to the London Stadium on Tuesday.

News broke earlier in the day that Makwala, one of the gold medal favourites in tonight’s 400 metres final, had to withdraw from the event after becoming another victim to an outbreak of sickness that had affected several athletes at the IAAF World Championships.

Track and field governing body, the IAAF issued a statement rerading: “Isaac Makwala was withdrawn from the men’s 400 meter (final) due to a medical condition on the instruction of the IAAF Medical Delegate.”

However, it was revealed later that the 30-year-old who was also done to compete in the 200m heats on Monday, went to the London Stadium to start his warm up, but was refused entry.

Makwala and his medical team insisted that he was fine to race, but when he tried to access the venue an official and security blocked him before escorting the athlete away.

“There have been no medical tests at all, it’s just generalized assumptions because of the outbreak of sickness and he has just one of those symptoms,” Botswana’s athletics federation, Falcon Sedimo, told the BBC in a live television interview.

Sedimo was also upset about some of the decision-making by the officials at the championships.

“There has been no official communication, no formal communication from the IAAF at all,” he noted.

“We found out from the media that he could not take part and he is heartbroken.

“I met Makwala this afternoon the indications were that he was ready and raring to go.”

