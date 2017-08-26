Olympic Champ Semenya Targets 600m World Best In Berlin

BERLIN, Germany — World and Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya of South Africa will race in a special 600m at the 2017 Berlin ISTAF – IAAF World Challenge meeting on Sunday (27).

Semenya, who recently won gold at the IAAF World Championships at London 2017 in the women’s 800m, will take on a strong field and she is targeting a fast time.

In fact, the 26-year-old has her eyes well set on the event’s world best time of 1:22.63, which was set by Anna Fidelia Quirot of Cuba on 25 July 1997 in Guadalajara.

Semenya owns a personal best 600m time of 1:25.56, which was set five years ago and she wants to finish her season on a bang.

“Berlin is my city – and I want to end my season there with a super-fast time,” she said.

The fastest time over 600 this season is 1:26.74 by Poland’s Joanna Jóźwik.

Among the athletes down the test Semenya in Berlin on Sunday is strong rival Francine Niyonsaba of Burundi, the silver medal winner in both London and at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

American Ajee Wilson, who won a bronze medal in the 800m behind Semenya and Niyonsaba at London 2017, will also lineup in the event and the 23-year-old will also start with a time of 1:23.84, done during the indoor season in March.

USA’s Kendra Chambers, Ilona Usovich of Belarus and her countrywoman Marina Arzamasova, will also face the starter.

