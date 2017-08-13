Stream IAAF World Championships Final Day; Events To Watch

LONDON — The IAAF World Championships will conclude on Sunday’s Day 10 and here are the events expected to highlight the last day of competition.

The 50 Kilometres Race Walk and 20 Kilometres Race Walk for both men and women will take place in the morning session before action on the track and in the field close out the last session in the evening on the final day.

Watch the live streaming coverage from the championships which will be available on several platforms, including the IAAF official YouTube and Facebook pages.

In addition, NBC Sports will also provide live stream. The IAAF will also have live updates, including results and interviews, while live blogging and Live radio is on the dedicated page.

Olympic champion Caster Semenya of South Africa will attempt to reclaim her 800 metres world championships title against a very strong field.

Semenya, who won world crowns in 2009 and 2011, has already won a bronze medal at these championships in the 1500m on Monday.

However, the two-lap race is her main event and she will be hoping to deliver again, similar to how she did inside this same London Stadium at the 2012 Olympic Games.

Semenya leads the world with a personal best and national record time of 1:55.27 set in Monaco, in July. She won her semi-final heat very easily in 1:58.90.

American Ajee Wilson looked very relaxed when winning her semis and is expected to be the defending champions main rival.

However, the likes of Francine Niyonsaba of Burundi and Kenya’s Margaret Wambui are all medal contenders on Sunday and shouldn’t be counted out.

The United States will start as the team to beat in both the women’s and men’s 4x400m relays.

Led by world champion Phyllis Francis and bronze medallist Allyson Felix, the Americans will attempt to take back the women’s 4x400m title from Jamaica.

The Jamaicans had three women in the final of the open 400m, while NCAA and national champion Chrisann Gordon, who unfortunately missed qualifying for the medal race, will also join that group.

On the men’s side, the U.S. should have things its own way, with the likes of Trinidad and Tobago and Belgium leading the way for the minor places.

Also on the track, Almaz Ayana of Ethiopia, the 10,000m champion earlier at these championships, will look to defend her women’s 5000m title, while the battle for the gold medal in the men’s 1500m is also on the schedule.

The action in the field will see the fight for the men’s high jump and women’s discus throw opening the final day evening session.

