Thompson To Start In Heat 1 In Birmingham: Follow Live Updates

BIRMINGHAM, UK — Olympic champion Elaine Thompson will line up in the women’s 100m at the Muller Grand Prix Birmingham IAAF Diamond League meet up on Sunday (20).

Thompson, who didn’t run on the Jamaican women’s 4x100m relay team at the London World Championships a week ago, will be hoping to bounce back from a fifth-place finish in the 100m.

The 25-year-old will race from Heat 1 of the 100m in Birmingham, where she will take on country women Natasha Morrison and Christania Williams.

Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith, Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor and Australian sprint hurdles world champion Sally Pearson will also line up in the first heat.

It was understood Thompson is carrying an Achilles tendon injury and needed some time off to rest the area, but it looks as though the world leader will be giving it a go.

Meanwhile, Heat 2 will feature Two-time world 200m champion Dafne Schippers from The Netherlands alongside Ivorian double world silver medallist Marie-Josee Ta Lou.

Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo has decided to step down in distance from the 400m to race against the specialists in the 100m and the Olympic one lap champion will also start in the second heat.

Elsewhere, Great Britain’s greatest-ever distance runner Mo Farah will say farewell to UK track at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium on Sunday when he lines up in the men’s 3000m discipline.

The double Olympic champion who won the world championships 10,000m and took silver in the 5000m in London, will receive a hero’s send-off from fans and athletes.

“It’s definitely going to be emotional,” Farah said. “I’ve had a long career and to come here year after year, it’s been something special.

“But, at some point, anything we do in life must come to an end and this is it. It’s definitely going to be afterwards [that it sinks in].

“I just have to take care of the race and respect my opposition. I have a job to do Sunday and to do well.”

