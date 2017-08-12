Usain Bolt Pulls Up Injured In Last Race

LONDON — Usain Bolt pulled up with an injury and failed to make it to the finishing line in his last race at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, on Saturday.

The world record holder, running his signature anchor leg for the Jamaicans, suffered a left leg injury during his pursuit of the gold medal in the men’s 4×100 metres relay finals.

Collecting the baton in third place, but off the pace of the Americans and Great Britain, Bolt went on the hunt to catch USA’s Christian Coleman and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake.

However, moments later, the sprint legend began to grimace before he toppled on the track with a left leg injury.

Bolt was put on a stretcher, but the Jamaican great said he didn’t want to leave the London Stadium like that and decided to limp his way back to the team setup.

Meanwhile, Great Britain upset the United States to strike gold and set a new national record of 37.47 seconds.

The time was also a European record and it beat the previous national record time of 37.73 that had stood since 1999.

USA took the silver medal in 37.52secs, while Japan finished with the bronze in 38.04.

