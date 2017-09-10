Jepkosgei Smashes World 10km Record; Prague Grand Prix Results

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC — Top 10 results and recap from the Birell Prague Grand Prix, an IAAF Gold Label Road Race, on Saturday (9), as Joyciline Jepkosgei smashes the world 10km record.

Jepkosgei posted a time of 29 minutes and 43 seconds to become the first women to break through the 30-minute barrier and improved her own record of 30:04, which was set at the Sportisimo Prague Half Marathon on 1 April.

It was the fifth time this year the 23-year-old Kenyan was setting a world record, following marks in the 10km, 15km, 20km and the half marathon.

“I’m really pleased to have won today and managed to break a world record,” Jepkosgei said on the IAAF website.

“The whole race was really tough and I basically had my heart set on a record right from the start which really took it out of me. But I’m really happy to have succeeded.”

Finishing second to Jepkosgei was her compatriot Fancy Chemutai, who clocked in 30:06, the third fastest time ever, while last year’s winner, Violah Jepchumba of Bahrain, went in at 30:25 for third.

There were also some fast times in the men’s race with Kenyan runners sweeping the top 3 places and producing the three fastest times in the world this season.

Benard Kimeli won the battle against Mathew Kimeli over the final kilometre to prevail in 27 minutes and 10 seconds and set a new course record and personal best.

“I’m really pleased with my time,” Benard said. “The pacemakers were running a bit too slow, so I decided to take things into my own hands and set my own pace.

“The final two kilometres and the duel with Mathew were seriously gripping and I’m delighted to say I’ve finally managed to win in Prague.”

Mathew Kimeli came home second with a time of 27:11, while third place went to Rhonex Kipruto in 27:13.

Leading results:

MEN –

1. Benard Kimeli, KEN 27:10

2. Methew Kipkorir Kimeli, KEN 27:11

3. Rhonex Kipruto, KEN 27:13

4. Justus Kangogo, KEN 27:51

5. Amos Kibiwot Kurgat, KEN 27:53

6. Jamal Yimer Mekonnen, ETH 27:54

7. Sondre Nordstad Moen, NOR 27:55

8. Isaac Kipkoech Langat, KEN 27:55

9. Robert Kipchichir Mwei, KEN 28:05

10. Abel Kipchumba, KEN 28:06

WOMEN –

1. Joyciline Jepkosgei, KEN 29:43

2. Fancy Chemutai, KEN 30:06

3. Violah Jepchumba, BRN 30:25

4. Sheila Chepkirui Kiprotich, KEN 30:28

5. Stacy Chepkemboi Ndiwa, KEN 31:37

6. Belaynesh Tsegaye, ETH 32:52

7. Eva Vrabcová-Nývltová, CZE 33:08

8. Iulia Shmatenko, UKR 33:18

9. Olga Skrypak, UKR 34:01

10. Kayoko Fukushi, JPN 34:44

