McLeod, Miller-Uibo and Coburn To Race At NYRR Millrose Games

NEW YORK – Gold medalists Emma Coburn, Omar McLeod and Shaunae Miller-Uibo have announced they will compete at the 111th NYRR Millrose Games at The Armory’s New Balance Track & Field Center on February 3, 2018.

The NYRR Millrose Games has taken place in front of enthusiastic, sold-out crowds at The Armory during each of the past three years, as fans welcome the world’s greatest athletes to New York City.

“The NYRR Millrose Games has clearly reignited the excitement and traditions from its storied history”, said Meet Director, Ray Flynn. “The best athletes are all asking to be included in this world famous track meet at The Armory.”

Today’s announcement already assures three of the world’s top track & field athletes are coming to the 111th NYRR Millrose Games with many more to follow:

· Coburn recently won Gold at the London World Championships in the 3,000-meter steeplechase en route to breaking the American Record. Coburn is the only American woman in history to win a Gold Medal at the Olympics or World Championships in steeplechase. She will be competing in the 3,000 meters at the NYRR Millrose Games.

· McLeod, of Jamaica, was the Gold Medalist at the 2017 London World Championships and the 2016 Rio Olympics in the 110-meter hurdles. McLeod is a 3-time NCAA champion and will compete in the NYRR Millrose Games.

· Miller-Uibo won the 2016 Gold Medal at the Rio Olympics in 400 meters in dramatic fashion as she dove across the finish line 0.07 seconds ahead of Allyson Felix. A native of the Bahamas, Miller-Uibo became her nation’s first world record holder when she broke Felix’s straight 200-meter record on June 4, 2017. Miller-Uibo will run in the 300-meter event in the NYRR Millrose Games.

Go to NYRRMillroseGames.org to learn more about the NYRR Millrose Games and to purchase tickets to the February 3rd meet scheduled for 11:45am to 6 p.m.

Follow The Armory on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram at @armorynyc or go to ArmoryTrack.com or Armory.NYC

Comments