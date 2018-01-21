Bekele Joins Farah and Kipchoge In London Marathon Field

LONDON — Ethiopian legend Kenenisa Bekele confirmed he will join Mo Farah and Eliud Kipchoge on the start line on 22 April for the Virgin Money London Marathon.

Bekele has competed in the past two Virgin Money London Marathons, but is still waiting on his top podium finish.

The world record-holder over both the 5000m (12:37:35) and 10,000m (26:17:53) on the track, finished third in 2016 with a time of 2:06:36 and then improved to second last year in 2:05:57 behind Daniel Wanjiru.

“I am thrilled to be returning to London for the third year in a row and would love to go one better than last year and win the race,” said Bekele. “Once again London has brought the best distance runners in the world together so I know it will not be easy.

“It will be an honour to race alongside Sir Mo Farah and Eliud Kipchoge as well as the other great athletes in the field. I have been training very hard with the aim of arriving in London in April in the best possible condition.”

“This is a truly mouth-watering prospect,” said event director Hugh Brasher. “Mo, Eliud and Kenenisa could all put forward a persuasive case for being the GOAT (the greatest of all time) and now they meet for the first time over the marathon distance at the Virgin Money London Marathon on Sunday 22 April.”

Bekele, who has dominated the track – earning three Olympic and five World Championship gold medals, is the second fastest marathon runner in history with a time of 2:03:03.

Comments