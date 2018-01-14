Jura Levy and Steven Gardiner Win At UAB Blazer Invitational

BIRMINGHAM, USA – Sprinters Jura Levy and Steven Gardiner were among the Caribbean winners at the 2018 UAB Blazer Invitational in Birmingham, USA, on Friday.

Levy of Jamaica posted a time of 7.30 seconds to win the women’s 60m dash after running 7.42 secs in the heats.

Finishing second to Levy was Alfreda Steele of Miami University in 7.35, while Alabama’s Daija Lampkin took third with a time of 7.37.

Meanwhile, IAAF World Championships 400m silver medallist from London 2017, Steven Gardner from the Bahamas recorded a time of 32.51 seconds to take the men’s 300m Open.

Gardner’s time was the 15th best performer ever.

Jamaican Steven Gayle finished second with a time of 34.03, with another Bahamian, Teray Smith, getting third in 34.06.

Veteran quartermiler Christopher Brown of Bahamas was fifth with a time of 34.26.

The women’s 300m Open went to American Jessica Beard, who crossed the line in 37.35 seconds to set a new record in the women’s event.

Elsewhere, Ruebin Walters of Trinidad and Tobago, representing Alabama, raced away with the men’s 60m hurdles in 7.76 secs ahead USA’s Ro’Derick Spears (7.85), representing Mississippi State.

American Christina Manning won the women’s race in 8.11 secs and Norway’s Isabelle Pedersen getting second in 8.16.

Comments