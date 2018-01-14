Omar McLeod, Keni Harrison Run 60mH WLs At Kentucky Invite

LEXINGTON, Kentucky — Olympic and World 110m hurdles champion Omar McLeod sped to victory in the men’s 60m hurdles to get his indoor season underway in style at Saturday’s Kentucky Invitational in Lexington.

McLeod, the reigning world indoor champion in the 60m hurdles, won this event with a world-leading time of 7.53 seconds to go with the 7.73 secs he ran in the heat earlier.

The Jamaican best the previous world-leading time of 7.65secs of American Chad Zallow and finished ahead of USA’s Jamil Peeples, representing Arkansas State, 7.95.

DaJuan Seward of Ohio State and USA was third in 8.01.

On the women’s side, Keni Harrison of USA completed a 60m hurdles and 200m dash double.

Harrison, the 100m hurdles world record holder, clocked a time of 7.82 seconds to win the 60m hurdles and beat Puerto Rico and Kentucky’s Jasmine Camcho-Quinn, 8.10, and USA’s Kori Carter, 8.21.

Camcho-Quinn had the previous year best with 8.04secs.

Harrison wrapped up the double by winning the 200m dash in a personal best time of 23.16 seconds.

She said afterward: “Not too bad of a start in the hurdles & sprints got a lot of room for improvement.”

Carter was second in the 200m in 23.36.

