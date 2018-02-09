2018 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix Schedule, TV Stream

BOSTON — The following is the complete schedule of events and live broadcast streaming for the 2018 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, the fourth stop in the IAAF World Indoor Tour on Saturday (10).

Eight events on the list below (in bold) are IAAF World Indoor Tour disciplines.

Action from the campus of Roxbury Community College will get underway at 4:00 pm ET with the start of the women’s High Jump event with the final even scheduled to go off at 6:47, the New Balance Men’s 3000m.

Among the highlighted events to watch on the day is the women’s 60m hurdles, which will feature Christina Manning and Sharika Nelvis who, with two apiece, owns the four fastest times in the event so far this year.

The men’s 60m dash will be headlined by world record holder Christian Coleman of USA, while World steeplechase champion Emma Coburn and 2011 World 1500m champion Jenny Simpson of USA, top the women’s 3000m field.

Television Broadcast

The 2018 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix will be shown live on the NBC Sports Network and stream live on NBCSN.com from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on Saturday, February 10.

SCHEDULE (subject to change)

IAAF World Indoor Tour Disciplines are listed in bold.

TIME EVENT

Comments