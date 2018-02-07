British Sprinter Nigel Levine Provisionally Suspended For Doping

LONDON — UK Athletics has confirmed on Wednesday that sprinter Nigel Levine has been provisionally suspended for doping.

Levine, who has been a regular member of the British setup, failed a doping test after the 400-metre runner supposedly tested positive for the banned asthma drug clenbuterol.

The 28-year-old, who suffered serious injuries from a motorcycle accident during a training camp in Tenerife in January 2017, was a member of the British 4x400m teams that won gold medals at the 2013 European Indoor Championship and European Championship in 2014.

Levine has also won added medals at the World and European indoor championships.

He was also part of Greta Britain’s 4x400m relay team that was disqualified in the semi-finals at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

The experienced sprinter owns a personal best of 45.11 seconds for the 400m, set in Oslo, Norway in 2012.

Meanwhile, UK Athletics said on Wednesday that Levine has the option to respond to the doping suspension, as well as the right to a full hearing.

