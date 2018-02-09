Coleman Hunts Another Fast Time At New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

BOSTON — The men’s 60m will feature world record holder Christian Coleman of USA who will make his World Indoor Tour debut at Saturday’s New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston.

Coleman, the IAAF World 100m silver medallist from London last summer, ran a world best mark of 6.37 seconds in Clemson last month to eclipsed fellow countryman Maurice Greene’s previous time of 6.39secs.

The 21-year-old who has also clocked 6.45secs this season is the overwhelming favorite to crush the field this weekend.

Greene holds the meeting record of 6.45secs, which was set in 1999.

In Boston, Coleman will lineup against his countryman and IAAF Diamond League 200m champion Noah Lyles, who recently ran a personal best of 6.59secs to finish second at the 111th NYRR Millrose Games in New York.

China’s Xie Zhenye, who also ran 6.59 last week in New York for third place last Saturday, will face the starter as well.

Last year’s champion Harry Aikines-Aryeetey of Great Britain is also back this season, hoping to improve on his 6.68secs season’s best.

Both Xie and Aikines-Aryeetey ran 6.66secs here last year and was separated by thousandths of a second.

Facing the starter’s gun as well on Saturday will be American Christopher Belcher, Caribbean representatives Keston Bledman and Antoine Adams of Trinidad and Tobago and St. Kitts and Nevis, respectively, as well as Abdullah Mohammed of Saudi Arabia.

Comments