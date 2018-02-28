How To Watch The 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships Live Stream

How to watch live streaming coverage of the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships from Birmingham, UK, between from 1-4 March.

The action gets underway on Thursday and over 600 athletes from more than 140 countries are set to participate.

In an effort to market track and field to a wider audience, the IAAF, along with its sponsors, have decided to open the broadcasting media rights to a number of territories and countries.

Live streaming action from the Arena Birmingham will also be available to watch across all the IAAF’s continental areas in one of three ways.

ESPN’s Facebook page or the IAAF’s Facebook page, as well as the IAAF YouTube channel will have the online streaming.

Meanwhile, some of the notable television broadcasters of the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships include Canada’s CBC, Jamaica’s TVJ and TVJSN, NBCSN and Olympic Channel from USA and UK’s BBC2.

Media rights for the championships were distributed by EBU and ESPN for territories such as Europe, Africa, Asia, Americas, Middle East and Pacific.

The following is the broadcasting schedule for Olympic Channel (USA)

(all times U.S. Eastern Time):

March 1 (day 1 evening session): 1:45–3:30 p.m.

March 2 (day 2 morning session): 5:00–8:30 a.m.

March 2 (day 2 evening session): 1:00–5:00 p.m.

March 3 (day 3 morning session): 5:00–8:30 a.m.

March 3 (day 3 evening session): 1:00–5:00 p.m.

March 4 (day 4 afternoon session): 10:00 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

IAAF LIVE COVERAGE

Timetable and results

Live blog (active during competition sessions)

Live radio (active during competition sessions)

IAAF app: App Store, Google Play, Amazon appstore

If you already have the app, be sure to download the latest update to benefit from all the features.

