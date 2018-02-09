Manning v Nelvis: 2018 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

BOSTON, Mass. – Christina Manning and Sharika Nelvis, the fastest women’s 60 meter hurdlers in the world this year, have joined an already competitive field at the 2018 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, organizers announced today.

Americans Christina Manning and Sharika Nelvis, already leading the world rankings for the 2018 indoor season, will now also lead the field for the women’s 60 meters hurdles at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.

On February 3, Nelvis, a finalist at the 2015 IAAF World Championships in the 100 meter hurdles, won the 60 meter hurdles at the first leg of the IAAF World Indoor Tour in Karlsruhe in a then-world leading time of 7.80 seconds, ahead of Manning.

Three days later, it was Manning who bested Nelvis, in a new world leading time of 7.77, a mark which makes Manning the fifth fastest American in history. Facing Manning and Nelvis will be:

• Dawn Harper-Nelson, the 2008 Olympic Champion and 2017 IAAF World Championships silver medalist in the 100 meter hurdles

• Lolo Jones, a 2-time IAAF World Indoor Champion and the American Record-holder in the 60 meter hurdles

• Kristi Castlin, 2016 Olympic bronze medalist in the 100 meter hurdles

• Jasmin Stowers, the ninth fastest 100 meter hurdler of all-time

Adding depth to another solid field, Donavan Brazier will toe the line in the men’s 800 meters. Brazier burst onto the US middle distance scene in 2016 when he won the 800 meters at the NCAA Championships in an NCAA and American Under-20 Record of 1:43.55.

The 2017 US Champion outdoors, Brazier last week ran 1:45.35 at the Millrose Games to become the second-fastest American ever at 800 meters indoors. Making his second appearance at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, Brazier will be competing against the previously announced Boris Berian, America’s reigning IAAF World Indoor Champion at 800 meters, and Cas Loxsom, the American Record-holder at 600 meters indoors.

In the men’s 3000 meters, Ethiopia’s Hagos Gebrhiwet, the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist at 5000 meters, will find himself lining up against compatriot and 2012 Olympic silver medalist Dejen Gebremeskel and Kenya’s Edward Cheserek. Gebrhiwet, the event record-holder, is coming off a win over 3000 meters in Karlsruhe in a world leading time of 7:37.91.

Gebremeskel is a three-time New Balance Indoor Grand Prix winner, while Cheserek, a 17-time NCAA Champion for the University of Oregon, owns the fastest mile in the world this year at 3:53.85, run last week in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Leading the Boys’ and Girls’ Junior Miles are last week’s Millrose Games High School Mile Champions Josh Hoey and Gabrielle Wilkinson. Hoey, of Bishop Shanahan High School in Downington, Penn., is the defending New Balance Indoor Grand Prix Junior Mile Champion and won the High School Boys Mile at the Millrose Games in 4:07.42.

Challenging Hoey in Boston will be his teammat and last year’s Penn Relays High School Mile Champion Dalton Hengst, and Cole Johnson of Rockford High School in Michigan, the 2017 New Balance National Outdoor High School Mile Champion.

Wilkinson, of Friends Central High School in Wynnewood, Penn., won the Millrose Games High School mile in a national prep leading 4:42.94. Facing Wilkinson in Boston will be Millrose runner-up Kelsey Chmiel of Saratoga Springs High School in New York, and defending New Balance Indoor Grand Prix Junior Mile Champion Jacqueline Gaughan of Exeter High School in New Hampshire.

Withdrawing from Boston are the previously announced Sifan Hassan and Cameron Burrell.

Now in its 23rd year, the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix has played host to nine World Records and 13 American Records and will be held on Saturday, Feb. 10, beginning at 3:45 p.m.

–By New Balance Organisers

