Shaunae Miller-Uibo Equals 300m Indoor World Record At Millrose Games

NEW YORK — Olympic 400 metres champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo equalled the indoor world best over 300m when the Bahamian posted a time of 35.45 seconds to win the event at the 111th NYRR Millrose Games on Saturday.

Running from lane five, Miller-Uibo, who had a nervous moment prior to the race after she appeared to have jumped the gun at the first time of asking, blasted to the front from the start before pulling away to seal the comfortable victory.

The 2016 Olympic 400m champion, who admitted that she intends to have fun this season, given that there are no major championships to focus on, matched the time of Russia’s Irina Privalova from 1993.

Miller-Uibo also became the sixth woman to break the 36 seconds barrier in the event indoors.

The 23-year-old bettered he previous personal best of 35.71secs, set to win the event last season. She also improved the previous world-leading mark of 36.12, posted by USA’s Sydney McLaughlin.

Finishing second to the Bahamas star was Canada’s Sage Watson in 37.08 secs, while American Jaide Stepter took third with a time of 37.23.

Meanwhile, sprinter Murielle Ahoure of the Ivory Coast won the women’s 60m with a time of 7.11 seconds.

The world-leader defeated Americans Tori Bowie, who ran 7.14 and Javianne Oliver, who posted a time of 7.15.

In the men’s race, USA champion Ronnie Baker clocked an impressive 6.48secs to beat countryman Noah Lyles, who ran a personal best of 6.59.

Jamaica’s Asafa Powell was left back in 6th in a time of 6.69, while his fellow countryman and Olympic 110m hurdles champion Omar McLeod, who ditched the barriers to run the flat event and finished fifth in 6.63.

McLeod is also the World Indoor 60m hurdles champion.

