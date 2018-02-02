Watch Live Stream Of Karlsruhe Indoor Meeting

KARLSRUHE, Germany — The road to Birmingham 2018 kicks off this weekend with the IAAF providing live stream of the Indoor Meeting Karlsruhe, the opening competition of the IAAF World Indoor Tour, on Saturday, Feb. 3.

The meeting, which will feature several of the world’s current and developing stars, will feature athletes in the men’s and women’s 60m, the women’s 60m hurdles, 400m and 1500m, as well as the men’s 800m, 3000m and the Pole Vault competition.

It was announced in a press release on Friday that track and field fans will be able to watch almost all the action from just about everywhere in the world on the IAAF’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

According to the IAAF release, Action from Karlsruhe’s Messehalle will be available on a live stream from all territories, with the exception of Germany, Argentina and Brazil.

Events are scheduled to start:

14:30 (UTC)

15.30 (Central European)

10:30 am (Eastern Standard – USA)

Some of the top men’s names listed on the schedule to compete on Saturday are veteran sprinter Kim Collins of St. Kitts and Nevis and American Mike Rodgers in the men’s 60m, while USA’s Erik Sowinski goes in the men’s 800m and France’s Renaud Lavillenie, Canada’s Shawnacy Barber and Olympic champion Thiago Braz da Silva of Brazil collide in the pole vault.

On the women’s side, American Tianna Bartoletta will take on Germany world-leader Tatjana Pinto in the 60m, with European champion Ivana Spanovic joining Bartoletta in the long jump. USA’s Natasha Hastings leads the 400m field and Ethiopia’s Genzebe Dibaba heads the 1500m lineup.

Download Full Starting List here (PDF).

