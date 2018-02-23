Watch The 2018 Gibson Relays Live Streaming!

KINGSTON — Watch live streaming coverage of the 2018 Gibson Relays at the National Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 24.

This year’s Gibson Relays will be streaming live on Sportsmax.tv and will available to anyone from anywhere in the world this Saturday.

The cost of this popular event is only US$4.99 with the schedule opening up at 10:30 am and the final event expected to close the coverage at 9:30 pm. Visit sportsmax.tv/gibsonrelays to access.

Several of the country’s top athletes from a number of schools will grace the track in Kingston.

The 4x400m relays Open for high school boys, institutions and high school girls will get the show underway shortly after 9:00 am before the thing heat up with the short and fast sprint relays.

Athletes from top schools such as Calabar, Kingston College and Jamaica College – three of the main contenders for this Boys Champs title – as well as St. Jago and Excelsior, will headline the boys’ side at the relay festival.

On the girls’ side, Girls Champs title holders Edwin Allen is expected to lead the way, but the likes of Holmwood Technical, St. Jago and Excelsior are predicted to send strong teams this year.

There will be lots of attention on the Class One Boys’ 4x100m relay, as there are talks suggesting that the team that will include Christopher Taylor Tyreke Wilson and Michael Stephens could be the first to go below 39 seconds.

Calabar also look well set to run a fast time in the 4x400m relay as well, following last Friday’s three minutes 05.04 seconds clocking at the Corporate Area Championships.

Taylor was timed at 44.9 second on his leg in that race.

