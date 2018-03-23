Boys and Girls Champs 2018 Day 4 Live Stream, Live Results: March 23

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Points standings entering Day 4 at Champs 2018, while you can watch live video stream, listen to live radio coverage and get updated and live results from the National Stadium on Friday in Kingston, on March 23.

Kingston College (KC) and Edwin Allen lead after three days of competition and will start the fourth day hoping to build on their advantage.

After six scoring events, defending champion Edwin Allen leads the girls’ side with 45 points after taking over the lead in the evening session on Wednesday.

Hydel High is sitting second with 32 points with Holmwood Technical following next with 29, Excelsior High fourth with 22 and Rusea’s High rounding out the Top 5 with 21 points.

Vere Technical (16) in sixth, Immaculate (16) and St. Jago (13) are among the Top 10 teams with two days to go.

On the boys’ side, Kingston College will take a four-point lead into Day 4 over defending champion and overwhelming Champs favourite Calabar.

KC ended the day with 69 points after seven finals after closing out the evening with 15 points from the Boys 2000m Steeplechase Open.

Calabar travels closely behind their main rival in second place with 64pts and will be hoping to strike it big on Day 4.

Jamaica College has 36 points and is sitting third, with St. Jago fourth on 18 and Wolmer’s rounding out the Top 5 with 17pts.

Another heavy schedule is set for Friday’s Day 4, including the finals of the 100m and semi-finals of the 400m.

COMPLETE CHAMPS 2018 DAY 4 SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, MARCH 23

8:30 am Boys’ Class 2 Triple Jump (Prelims)

8:30 am Girls’ 100m Hurdels Hep. Open (Event #1)

8:35 am Girls’ Javelin Throw Open Final

8:35 am Boys’ Class 1 Shot Put Throw (Prelims)

8:40 am Boys’ Class 1 High Jump (Prelims)

8:45 am Girls’ Class 4 70m Hurdles (Semi-Final)

9:10 am Girls’ Class 3 80m Hurdles (Semi-Final)

9:15 am Girls’ Class 2 100m Hurdles (Semi-Final)

9:25 am Girls’ Class 1 100m Hurdles (Semi-Final)

9:35 am Boys’ Class 3 100m Hurdles (Semi-Final)

9:55 am Boys’ Class 2 110m Hurdles (Semi-Final)

10:15 am Boys’ Class 1 110m Hurdles (Semi-Final)

10:30 am Girls’ Class 3 Long Jump (Prelims)

11:00 am Girls’ High Jump Hep. Open (Event #2)

1:05 pm Girls’ Class 2 Discus Throw Final

1:10 pm Boys’ Class 3 Long Jump Final

1:35 pm Girls’ Class 3 400m (Semi-Final)

1:40 pm Girls’ Class 4 High Jump Final

1:45 pm Boys’ Class 3 400m (Semi-Final)

1:55 pm Girls’ Class 2 400m (Semi-Final)

2:05 pm Boys’ Class 2 400m (Semi-Final)

2:15 pm Girls’ Class 1 400m (Semi-Final)

2:25 pm Boys’ Class 1 400m (Semi-Final)

2:40 pm Girls’ Class 4 100m (Semi-Final)

3:05 pm Girls’ Class 3 100m (Semi-Final)

3:05 pm Girls’ Class 3 Discus Throw Final

3:15 pm Boys’ Class 3 100m (Semi-Final)

3:15 pm Girls’ Triple Jump Open Final

3:25 pm Girls’ Class 2 100m (Semi-Final)

3:35 pm Boys’ Class 2 100m (Semi-Final)

3:50 pm Girls’ Class 1 100m (Semi-Final)

4:05 pm Boys’ Class 1 100m (Semi-Final)

5:05 pm-6:00 pm OPENING CEREMONY

6:10 pm Boys’ Pole Vault Open Final

6:10 pm Boys’ Class 2 Discus Throw (Prelims)

6:15 pm Girls’ Class 1 High Jump Final

6:20 pm Boys’ Class 1 Triple Jump Final

6:20 pm Girls’ Shot Put Throw Open Hep, (Event #3)

6:25 pm Girls’ Class 3 1500m Open Final

6:30 pm Boys’ Class 3 1500m Open Final

6:35 pm Girls’ Class 2 1500m Open Final

6:45 pm Boys’ Class 2 1500m Open Final

6:50 pm Girls’ Class 1 1500m Open Final

7:00 pm Boys’ Class 1 1500m Open Final

7:20 pm Girls’ 400m Hurdles Open Final

7:30 pm Boys’ Class 2 400m Hurdles Final

7:35 Boys’ Class 1 400m Hurdles Final

7:45 pm Girls’ Class 4 100m Final

7:53pm Girls’ Class 3 100m Final

7:58 pm Boys’ Class 3 100m Final

8:08 pm Girls’ Class 2 100m Final

8:13 pm Boys’ Class 2 100m Final

8:23 pm Girls’ Class 1 100m Final

8:38 pm Boys’ Class 1 100m Final

8:50 pm Girls’ 200m Hep. Open (Event #4)

