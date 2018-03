Day 5: Watch Boys and Girls Champs 2018 Live On March 24

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Complete schedule, live results and live streaming coverage on Day 5 of the Jamaica High School Boys and Girls Championships – Champs 2018 – at the National Stadium in Kingston, on Saturday.

Live streaming coverage of the action will be available on 1spotmedia.com via a paid subscription, while HITZ 92FM will provide live audio commentary online. Follow Live Results Here: LIVE RESULTS

Defending champions Edwin Allen and Calabar enter the fifth and final day of competition with a sizable lead in the girls and boys points respective points standings and look odds to regain their titles at the end of the night.

With the bulk of the competition already in the bag, Saturday will be a finals only day, which means there will be no morning session.

Live stream and radio coverage will start at 1:00 pm local time (2:00 pm ET) with the first track event, the 400m finals for all classes, going off at 2:15 local time.

Kevona Davis, who has already set three records at these championships (twice in the 100m for Class Two girls), could attack her won 200m record later tonight.

Champs 2018 could also witness something special from Christopher Taylor in the Class One Boys 200m, with many backing the lanky Calabar sprinter to lower Usain Bolt’s 15-year-old meeting record of 20.25 secs.

Other finals slated for Saturday’s busy day are the 800m, sprint hurdles, 4x100m and 4×400, as well as a few field events in both the boys and girls category.

Champs 2018 Day 5 Schedule

Saturday, March 23

AFTERNOON SESSION

1:00 Long Jump Heptathlon Open Girls Event #5

1:30 Javelin Open Boys Final

2:05 High Jump Class 2 Girls Final

2:15 400 Metres Class 3 Girls Final

2:20 400 Metres Class 3 Boys Final

2:25 400 Metres Class 2 Girls Final

2:30 400 Metres Class 2 Boys Final

2:35 400 Metres Class 1 Girls Final

2:40 400 Metres Class 1 Boys Final

2:45 Long Jump Class 3 Girls Final

2:48 Medal Presentation

400 Metres Girls – Classes 3 & 2; Boys Classes 4, 3 &2

3:00 Shot Put Throw Class 1 Girls Final

3:05 70 Metres Hurdles Class 4 Girls Final

3:10 80 Metres Hurdles Class 3 Girls Final

3:15 Medal Presentation

400 Metres Class 1 Girls & Boys, Javelin Boys

3:25 100 Metres Hurdles Class 2 Girls Final

3:35 100 Metres Hurdles Class 1 Girls Final

3:40 100 Metres Hurdles Class 3 Boys Final

3:43 High Jump Class 2 Boys Final

3:45 Discus Throw Class 2 Boys Final

3:50 Medal Presentation

High Jump Class 2 Girls, 70 Metres Hurdle Class 4 Girls

80 Metres Hurdles Class 3 Girls, 100 Metres Hurdles Class 2 Girls

4:00 110 Metres Hurdles Class 2 Boys Final

4:10 110 Metres Hurdles Class 1 Boys Final

4:15 Medal Presentation

100 Metres Hurdles Class1 Girls and Class 3 Boys

4:20 800 Metres Class 3 Girls Final

4:25 800 Metres Class 3 Boys Final

4:30 800 Metres Class 2 Girls Final

4:35 800 Metres Class 2 Boys Final

4:40 800 Metres Class 1 Girls Final

4:45 800 Metres Class 1 Boys Final

4:50 Shot Put Throw Class 1 Boys Final

4:53 Long Jump Class 1 Girls Final

4:50 Medal Presentation

110 Metres Hurdles Classes 1& 2 Boys

800 Metres Classes 3 &2 Boys & Girls

5:10 200 Metres Class 4 Girls Final

5:15 200 Metres Class 3 Girls Final

5:20 200 Metres Class 3 Boys Final

5:25 200 Metres Class 2 Girls Final

5:30 200 Metres Class 2 Boys Final

5:33 High Jump Class 1 Boys Final

5:35 200 Metres Class 1 Girls Final

5:40 200 Metres Class 1 Boys Final

5:45 Javelin Heptalon Open Girls Event # 6

5:50 Medal Presentation

High Jump Class 2 Boys, Long Jump Class 3 Girls

Discus Class 2 Boys, 800 Metres Class 1 Boys & Girls

200 Metres Classes 4, 3 &2 Boys & Girls

6:00 1600 Metres Medley Relay Open Girls Final

6:10 1600 Metres Medley Relay Open Boys Final

6:15 3000 Metres Open Girls Final

6:25 Triple Jump Class 2 Boys Final

6:30 Medal Presentation

6:45 8 X 50 Metres Relay Principals

7:00 4 X 100 Metres Relay Class 1 Girls Final

7:05 4 X 100 Metres Relay Class 1 Boys Final

7:10 4 X 100 Metres Relay Class 2 Girls Final

7:15 4 X 100 Metres Relay Class 2 Boys Final

7:20 4 X 100 Metres Relay Class 3 Girls Final

7:25 4 X 100 Metres Relay Class 3 Boys Final

7:30 4 X 100 Metres Relay Class 4 Girls Final

7:40 800 Metres Heptathlon Open Girls Event #7

7:45 Medal Presentation

200 Metres Class 1 Boys & Girls; Medley Relay Boys & Girls

3000 Metres Girls; 4×100 Relay Classes 1&2 Boys & Girls

8:00 5000 Metres Open Boys Final

8:25 Medal Presentation

High Jump Class 1 Boys; Long Jump Class 1 Girls

4×100 Relays Class 3 Girls

Hepthalon Open Girls

8:40 4 X 400 Metres Relay Open Girls Final

8:50 4 X 400 Metres Relay Open Boys

9:00 Closing Ceremony

Comments