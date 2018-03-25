Jamaica Boys and Girls Champs Final Points Standings

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Here are the final points standings from Champs 2018, following the final day of action on Saturday night at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Defending champions Edwin Allen and Calabar ran away with their respective team title to complete another outstanding year.

Edwin Allen posted 324 points to dominate the girls’ final points standing and secured its fifth straight team title and sixth in the last seven seasons.

Talented sprinter Kevona Davis lead the way with two record-breaking performances in the 100m and 200m.

Last year’s runner-up Hydel High stormed back to finish second with 289 points, the program’s second successive year ending behind Edwin Allen.

Former champions Holmwood Technical (285), St Jago High (178) and Vere Technical High (105.50) rounded out the Top 5.

Also scoring over 100 points this season was Excelsior High – taking sixth with 103.50pts.

On the boys’ side, Calabar tallied 368.50 points to crush the rest of the field and claimed the program’s seventh team title in a row.

Kingston College scored 278 points for second place with Jamaica College getting third with 224.50 points.

St Jago ended with 146 points and St Elizabeth Technical totaled 95 points to complete the Top 5.

BOYS (AFTER ALL 42 FINALS SCORED)

1. Calabar (368.50)

2. Kingston College (278)

3. Jamaica College (224.50)

4. St Jago (146)

5. St Elizabeth Technical (95)

6. Wolmer’s (94.5)

7. Petersfield High (69)

8. Excelsior High (35)

9. Rusea’s High (32)

9. Buff Bay High (32)

11. Cornwall College (24)

12. Edwin Allen High (22)

13. Rhodes Hall High (20)

14. William Knibb Memorial (18)

15. Clarendon College (14)

16. Camperdown High (12)

16. Glenmuir High (12)

16. Munro College (12)

16. Campion College (12)

20. Papine High (10)

21. Bog Walk High (9)

21. Holmwood Technical High (9)

23. Bellefield High (8)

24. Herbert Morrison Technical (7.50)

25. Port Antonio High (6)

25. St George’s College (5)

27. York Castle High (4)

27. Morant Bay High (4)

27. St Andrew Technical High (4)

27. Spalding (4)

31. Vere Technical High (3)

31. Lacovia High (3)

31. Ascot High (3)

31. Muschett High (3)

31. Bridgeport High (3)

31. McGrath High (3)

37. Ferncourt High (2)

37. Meadowbrook High (2)

37. Maggotty High (2)

40. Titchfield High (1)

40. Mannings High (1)

40. Manchester High (1)

40. B.B. Coke High (1)

GIRLS (AFTER ALL 46 FINALS SCORED)

1. Edwin Allen (324)

2. Hydel High (289)

3. Holmwood Technical (285)

4. St Jago High (178)

5. Vere Technical High (105.50)

6. Excelsior High (103.50)

7. Manchester High (53)

8. Petersfield High (51)

9. Wolmer’s (48.50)

10. Rusea’s High (46.50)

11. The Queens School (38.50)

12. Spalding High (37)

12. Immaculate Conception High (37)

14. St Catherine High (35)

15. St Elizabeth Technical High (30)

16. Mount Alvernia High (19)

17. St Andrew High (18.50)

18. Campion College (15)

19. Camperdown High (11)

20. Bellefield High (10)

21. Ardenne High (9)

21. Herbert Morrison Technical (9)

23. St Mary High (6)

24. Manning High (5)

25. Lacovia High (4)

26. Titchfield High (3)

26. Buff Bay High (3)

26. St Hugh’s High (3)

29. Dinthill Technical (2)

29. Montego Bay High (2)

29. Bridgeport High (2)

29. Clarendon College (2)

33. Gaynstead High (1)

33. Convent of Mercy Alpha (1)

Comments