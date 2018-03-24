Kevona Davis Flashes To 22.72secs, Breaks Another Champs Record

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Kevona Davis of Edwin Allen smashed her own Class Two record for the girls 200m on Day 5 at Champs 2018 on Saturday at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Davis hammered the track in a blistering 22.72 seconds (+0.8 m/s) to shatter her own record of 22.92 secs, which she set two days ago in the semi-finals.

The 16-year-old, who also broke the 100m record twice, including the stunning 11.16 seconds to win the 100m final on Friday night, has now produced the fastest time in the world for her age group.

Finishing to Davis in the 200m on Saturday was Kavia Francis of Manchester High in a distant 23.58 and third went to St. Catherine High’s Julien Alfred in 23.74.

Talented Calabar young sprinter Christopher Taylor, enjoying a lighter Champs 2018 workload, just missed breaking Usain Bolt’s record in the Class One boys’ category after running 20.35 seconds to take the gold.

His teammate Anthony Carpenter, the silver medallist in the 400m earlier in the day, grabbed another silver in the 200m behind Taylor.

There was also a record in the Class Two boys Discus Throw after Romaine Beckford of Buff Bay High heaved a massive 55.70 metres to erase the previous make of 53.41m, set by Daniel Cope of Petersfield in 2016.

