Kevona Davis Runs 22.92secs, Breaks Champs 200m Record

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Standout junior sprinter Kevona Davis of Edwin Allen shattered the Class Two Girls 200m 16-year-old old record on the third day of competition at Champs 2018 here at the National Stadium in Kingston, on Thursday night.

Davis, who has already been identified as a star for the future, clocked 22.92 seconds to take the first semi-final of the half-lap race to remove the previous of 23.12secs, set by Anneisha McLaughlin in 2002.

The 16-year-old sensation covered the field in front of her with an aggressive and powerful opening 100m off the bend to enter the home straight with a massive lead.

She continued to streak away from the pack to open up a gap of almost 30m before looking to her left and then to her right prior to easing down in the closing metres.

The Edwin Allen star, in her first year in Class Two, was the only runner below 24-seconds from the three semi-final races on the night.

Davis might have been instructed to attack the record on Thursday, as she will have a heavy schedule in the coming two days, with the 100m semi-final and final coming on Friday and the 200m and 4x100m relay finals on Saturday.

