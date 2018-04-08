2018 Commonwealth Games Day 2 Track & Field Stream on ESPN3, Schedule

AUSTRALIA — The 2018 Commonwealth Games from Australia’s Gold Coast continues with Day 2 of track and field action on Monday and you can stream it live on ESPN3 Follow live results and WatchESPN

Day 2 action will get going with the men’s Decathlon competition before the women’s 400m heats follow.

Four finals are on the schedule for today’s second day of athletics competition, including the men’s and women’s 100m finals.

On the men’s side, 2012 short sprint double silver medallist Yohan Blake of Jamaica looked most impressive from the first two rounds and he will start as the overwhelming favourite to strike gold.

Blake breezed into the final of the 100m with a solid 10.06 seconds, the fastest time from the three semi-finals and the Jamaican is confident that he can dip below the 10-seconds barrier in the final and become the fourth straight Jamaican to win the men’s 100m Commonwealth title.

A victory for the 2011 world champion would see him following Asafa Powell (2006), Lerone Clarke (2010) and Kemar Bailey-Cole (2014).

Kemar Hyman of the Cayman Islands, South African Akani Simbine and Adam Gemili of England are among the other medal contenders.

Meanwhile, on the women’s side, three Jamaicans, including Christania Williams.

Natasha Morrison and Gayon Evans are the other two Jamaicans booking places into the final.

Trinidad and Tobago’s sprinter Michelle-Lee Ahye, England’s Asha Philip and countrywoman Khalifa St. Fort, will also face the starter’s gun in the final.

ESPN3 will deliver comprehensive coverage for viewers with a United States IP address, but UK viewers can follow the action on BBC and Australians can stream it live on Channel 7.

2018 Commonwealth Games Day 2 Track & Field Schedule

**Times are in Eastern Standard**

20:05 Men’s Decathlon 100m – Heat 1

20:20 Men’s High Jump Qualifying Round – Group A

20:20 Men’s High Jump Qualifying Round – Group B

20:30 Women’s 400m Heats

21:30 Men’s 110m Hurdles Heats

5:25 Women’s 1500m Heats

5:56 Men’s 400m Semifinal

6:25 Men’s Shot Put Final

6:35 Women’s 10,000m Final

7:50 Women’s 100m Final

8:15 Men’s 100m Final

