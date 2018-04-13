2018 Commonwealth Games Day 7 Live ESPN3 Streaming

GOLD COAST, Australia — Watch live streaming coverage of Day seven of the 2018 Commonwealth Games from Australia’s Gold Coast from on ESPN3 and WatchESPN.

Saturday’s seventh day will be dominated by the relay events, including the men’s and women’s 4x100m.

In the women’s sprint relay, defending champion Jamaica will aim to add to the nation’s fruitful medal run so far at the Games when they start from the inner lane.

The team that is expected to feature Olympic sprint double champion Elaine Thompson, as well as Christania Williams and Gayon Evans who captured silver at bronze in the open 100m at these Games, will start as the favourite for the top podium spot.

Anticipated to challenge the Jamaicans are Trinidad and Tobago, England, Australia, Nigeria and the Bahamas.

On the men’s side, Yohan Blake, who was upset in the open 100m and finished third, will lead Jamaica with world record holders expected to battle with England, Nigeria and Australia for the medal places.

In the 4x400m, Botswana and Jamaica will start as the gold medal favourites, but India, the Bahamas and Trinidad and Tobago shouldn’t be too far away from challenging for podium places.

In the women’s event, Jamaica will undoubtedly start as the team to beat, while England and Nigeria are confident about challenging the Caribbean nation.

Elsewhere at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Day seven, the medal places for the men’s 1500m are up for grabs, so too are the podium places in the women’s 5000m.

The women’s High Jump, men’s Javelin Throw and men’s Triple Jump finals are all on the seventh day of track and field action.

