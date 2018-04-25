How To Watch 2018 Penn Relays Live Stream, TV Channels

The 2018 Penn Relays will open with the first full day of competition at Franklin Field on Thursday and concludes on Saturday and here is how you can stream live coverage of all three days.

USATF.TV, along with NBC Sports Network and NBC Sports Gold, will provide the bulk of the action over the three days, with Thursday’s competition opening up at 10:00am.

LIVE Webcast – Penn Relays 2018

The 2018 Penn Relays will be broadcast live from Franklin Field in Philadelphia, PA Thursday through Saturday April 26-28 via USATF.TV +PLUS, NBC Sports Network and NBC Sports Gold.

The USATF.TV broadcast will require a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription. All events from the USATF.TV will be made available for on-demand viewing on USATF.TV. Sign up here for RunnerSpace +PLUS.

Broadcast Schedule (Complete Tentative Meet Schedule)

Date Network Time (Eastern) Watch 4/26 USATF.TV 10:00am – End of Competition Watch Online 4/27 USATF.TV 9:00am – End of Competition Watch Online USATF.TV will not show track events during TV window, will resume at 6:00pm NBCSN 5:00pm – 6:00pm Check Local TV Listings NBC Sports Gold 5:90pm – 6:00pm Watch Here 4/28 USATF.TV 7:00am – End of Competition Watch Online USATF.TV will not show track events during TV window, will resume at 3:00pm NBCSN 12:30pm – 3:00pm Check Local TV Listings NBC Sports Gold 12:30pm – 3:00pm Watch Here

USATF.TV Viewing/Subscription Tips:

-If your stream is blurry or bad quality, use the quality toggle in the bottom right corner of the player to move up your quality.

-If your stream is skipping, use the quality toggle in the bottom right corner of the player to move down your streaming quality to better match your internet speed.

-If you are only signing up for a +PLUS subscription for this event and never intend on watching another event in the current or future +PLUS, live or on-demand inventory, then make sure to go back to plus.runnerspace.com after you sign-up and cancel your monthly subscription. This will prevent future recurring charges, but still allow you to view all of +PLUS for the next month, just like you would on similar monthly subscription services like Netflix.

-All other +PLUS FAQs can be found HERE

