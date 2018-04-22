USA vs. The World 2018 Penn Relays Teams Announced

PHILADELPHIA – A preliminary group of countries competing in the USA vs. The World events at the 124th Penn Relays have been announced, with numerous World and Olympic Champions expected to line up on Saturday, April 28 at Franklin Field.

Bahamas, Canada, Jamaica, Guyana, Haiti, Trinidad and the United States of America are among the teams expected to compete in the famed races.

Additional participating countries will be announced as they become available. Individual relay pool participants also will be announced at a future date, and all teams are subject to change.

Even without the retired Usain Bolt on their roster, Jamaica is still expected to be a handful in the short sprint, while The USA is expected to be strong in every one of the relay races.

Trinidad and Tobago, Canada and the Bahamas are usually strong competitors internationally and should provide adequate challenges.

USA vs. The World Participants

Bahamas

Canada

Jamaica

Guyana

Haiti

Trinidad

USA

Watch and Stream Live:

The USATF.TV broadcast will require a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription. All events from the USATF.TV will be made available for on-demand viewing on USATF.TV. Sign up here for RunnerSpace +PLUS.

