USA vs. the World TV Schedule; 2018 Penn Relays Live Stream: Day 3

PHILADELPHIA — The 2018 Penn Relays concludes on Saturday and the following is the schedule and live streaming and television information for Day 3. Leading the way is the USA vs. the World and Championship of America events. Schedule | Start Lists | Results

Viewers can stream the final day of action on USATF.TV +PLUS (this requires subscription) before switching to NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold from 12:30-3 p.m. ET on Saturday for the USA vs. the World events.

Opening the main events at 12:38 pm is the USA vs. the World Women 4×100 relay, oresented by Nike, with USA Blue, USA Red, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana facing the starter’s gun.

Following that will be the men’s race at 12:50 pm and this race will feature Haiti, Guyana, Jamaica as well as USA Blue and USA Red.

Also on the main event schedule for the third day is the High School Boys’ 4×100 Championship of America race, which will see Calabar, Kingston College (KC) and Jamaica College (JC) leading the way.

At 2:00 pm, the USA vs. the World events resume with the Sprint Medley relay races. The men’s race is set to go off at 2:10 pm.

Action from the College Women’s 4×200 Championship of America Invitational will be at 2:25 pm, another breaking up the USA vs. the World events.

At 2:35 pm, USA vs. the World Men 4×400 relay will get going, followed by the College Men’s 4×200 Championship of America Invitational at 2:45 pm.

The USA vs. the World Women 4×400 will conclude the main scheduled for the main events on Saturday, at 2:52 pm.

USA vs. the World – Main Events and Time Schedule

Saturday, April 28 – DAY 3

12:38 PM USA vs. the World Women 4×100

12:50 PM USA vs. the World Men 4×100

1:10 PM College Men’s 4xMile Championship of America

1:35 PM College Men’s 4×100 Championship of America Invitational

1:45 PM High School Boys’ 4×100 Championship of America

2:00 PM USA vs. the World Women Sprint Medley

2:10 PM USA vs. the World Men Sprint Medley

2:25 PM College Women’s 4×200 Championship of America Invitational

2:35 PM USA vs. the World Men 4×400

2:45 PM College Men’s 4×200 Championship of America

2:52 PM USA vs. the World Women 4×400

