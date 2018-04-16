Watch 2018 Boston Marathon Live

On Monday , hundreds of thousands of spectators will line the Boston Marathon route from Hopkinton to the Back Bay to watch tens of thousands of runners give it their all. If you don’t want to deal with traffic and crowds but still want to stay up to date on the race, you’re in luck.

There are plenty of ways to keep tabs on the 2018 Boston Marathon from the comfort of your home (or office). Here’s what you need to know to watch the marathon live:

Live national coverage will air on NBC Sports Network. A preview show will air Sunday at 8 p.m. Live coverage of the race will air Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a marathon replay will air Monday at 8 p.m. For program and channel information, check your local listings.

If you want to listen to the race on the radio…

WBZ NewsRadio 1030 will begin coverage at 9:15 a.m. Josh Binswanger, Sharon Barbano, and Tom Cuddy will host the coverage, and there will be a team of reporters along the course.

You can also listen to the coverage on the iHeartRadio app.

If you want to live stream the race…

CBSBoston.com will stream coverage beginning at 9 a.m. Their team will also have a camera fixed on the finish line throughout the day. However, if you are outside of New England or your company’s computer servers are outside of New England, you won’t be able to view the elite portion of the race, from about 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., because CBSBoston.com’s online streaming rights end at the New England border for that portion of the race.

