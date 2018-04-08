Watch ESPN3 Live 2018 Commonwealth Games Streaming

AUSTRALIA — Watch live streaming coverage of the 2018 Commonwealth Games from Australia’s Gold Coast from 4-15 April, on ESPN3 and WatchESPN.

Live track and field streaming coverage will begin on Sunday (local time) Saturday night eastern standard time, and you can follow all the action on your television, smartphones and additional streaming platforms.

The Commonwealth Games will feature a number of top athletes, including Olympic sprint double champion Elaine Thompson of Jamaica, as well as her countryman and former world championships 100m Yohan Blake.

ESPN3 will deliver comprehensive coverage for viewers with a United States IP address, but UK viewers can follow the action on BBC and Australians can stream it live on Channel 7.

Sally Pearson, who was one of the highlighted athletes at these games, was forced to withdraw from the Commonwealth Games because of injury.

The 31-year-old, who was a gold medal favourite in the women’s 100m hurdler, had been struggling with an Achilles problem and announced in midweek that she was unable to compete.

A disappointed Pearson said she was “gutted, absolutely gutted, tears flowing, almost like grief with a numbness phase and a crying phase.”

“Not being able to run for Australia is gut-wrenching,” she added.

The 2012 London Olympic champion was set to compete in the 100m hurdles, as well as the 4x100m relay.

“I had a big role to play in the opening ceremony which is why I waited until today to make the announcement,” she said.

“I did everything I possibly could. I left no stone unturned to run in the 100m hurdles and the 4x100m relay.”

A total of 71 nations will compete for close to 300 gold medals across 19 sports overall.

NOTABLE TRACK AND FIELD EVENTS: DAY 4

Athletics – men’s hammer final

Athletics – wommen’s 100m heats

Athletics – men’s 100m heats

Athletics – men’s 5,000m final

Athletics – men’s 400m heats

Athletics – women’s 100m semi-finals

Athletics – men’s 100m semi-finals

