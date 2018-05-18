2018 Jamaica Invitational Live Streaming

KINGSTON, Jamacia — The 2018 Jamaica Invitational IAAF World Challenge Meet will take place on Saturday (19) inside the National Stadium and you can stream live coverage online.

Live streaming of the one-day event will be available at 1spotmedia.com via Pay-Per-View for only $7.99 USD. The action gets going at 5:00pm ET (4:00 pm local time).

Several top athletes, including Jamaica’s double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson, American three-time Olympic gold medallists Lashawn Merritt and Canadian Olympic double bronze medallist Andre DeGrasse, are among the featured competitors set to be on show.

Among the other leading athletes set to face the starter on Saturday is recently crowned Commonwealth Games 400m hurdles champion Janieve Russell of Jamaica who is targeting a face time at home.

Shericka Jackson, the Olympic 400m bronze medal winner, American World 400m champion Phyllis Francis, as well as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare, Grenadian Bralon Taplin, USA’s Olympic 400m hurdles bronze medal winner Ashley Spencer and World Championships 400m hurdles bronze medallist Ristanana Tracey of Jamaica.

Talented Jamaican sprinter Christopher Taylor will also lineup at the meet.

The Calabar High School star will take on a solid field in the 200m with the likes of with Lashawn Merritt and DeGrasse also entered.

