Christian Coleman, Elaine Thompson To Skip Shanghai Diamond League

SHANGHAI, China — Two world-class sprinters withdrew from the IAAF Shanghai Diamond League, meet organizers revealed on Sunday.

The organizers informed that Jamaican Olympic sprint double champion Elaine Thompson and American world indoor 60m champion Christian Coleman will both skip the Shanghai meet.

It is revealed that Thompson, who finished third in the 100m at the Diamond League opener in Doha on Friday and Coleman are both “dealing with physical issues.”

“Unfortunately,” a released stated, “both athletes are dealing with physical issues that prevent them from participating in the IAAF Shanghai Diamond League this coming Saturday (May 12).”

Coleman, who recently set a new world record of 6.34 seconds over the 60m dash, was expected to make his Diamond League debut in Shanghai, and was scheduled to go head-to-head with defending champion Su Bingtian in a 100m showdown.

The 22-year-old American owns a personal best of 9.82 seconds over the 100m and is hoping to break into the 9.7s this season.

Thompson, meanwhile, who sizzled to a 10.78 victory to lit up the meeting last year, ran 10.90 seconds in Doha, on Friday to get her outdoor campaign underway with a third-place finish behind Marie Josée Ta Lou of Ivory Coast.

