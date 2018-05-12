Stream IAAF 2018 Shanghai Diamond League Meeting Live

SHANGHAI, China — How to watch live streaming coverage of the IAAF 2018 Shanghai Diamond League meeting on Saturday, May 12.

This weekend’s meet is the second stop of the IAAF tour and it can be streamed live on NBCSN online, with television coverage also available, starting at 7:00 AM ET.

Those who are unable to access the NBCSN coverage can also follow the action live on NBC Sports Gold Track & Field Pass, but will need to subscribe to stream the meets online. The pass is $69.99 for one year and this also includes coverage from other selection meetings such as major marathon races and the USATF Outdoor Championships series.

Meanwhile, in Shanghai, there will be some 20 reigning world and Olympic champions featuring.

Some of the top names to look out for are Jamaica Olympic 110m hurdles champion Omar McLeod, who is seeking his third Shanghai Diamond League win, as well as his training partner, American Kendra Harrison, the world record-holder in the women’s 100m hurdles.

Harrison is set to battle with 2016 Olympic champion and fellow American, Brianna McNeal, while McLeod will have to deal with his countrymen Ronald Levy and Hansle Parchment, who grabbed a 1-2 finish at the recently concluded Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia.

