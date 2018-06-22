2018 Jamaica National Championships Live Stream, Live Results: Day 2

KINGSTON — The 2018 Jamaica National Senior and Junior Championships will continue with Day 2 action on Friday with more than 20 finals listed on the schedule. Follow Live and Updated Results Full and Compete Schedule

Headlining the list of title events on the second day are the finals of the men’s and women’s senior 100m, as well as the junior equivalent.

Some 28 finals are down to be contested on Friday, with the majority of the load set for the morning session and on the junior side.

The early session will get going at 10:00 am local time (CT) with the final of the U18 girls’ Javelin Throw and the boys’ U18 Long Jump at 10:30.

In fact, all the events in the morning session will be field events.

The evening session will get underway with action on the track at 3:00 pm with the 1500M for junior and the semi-finals of the junior 400m.

At 6:00 pm is the start of the semi-finals for junior and then followed by the seniors, while the finals of this event are scheduled to begin at 8:24 pm.

1spotmedia.com and its App will provide live streaming coverage of the championships, which is free for viewers viewing from Jamaica.

A subscription fee of $10.99 USD is the cost for the complete four days of action, while the cost for Days 1 and 3 is $3.99 USD, each day, and $5.99 USD for Days 2 and 4, each day.

Comments