Blake, Forte Among Top Qualifiers Through To 100m Semis: Jamaica Trials

KINGSTON — Yohan Blake, Julian Forte and Kemar Bailey-Cole were all among the top qualifiers for the semi-finals of the men’s 100m on Day 1 of the 2018 Jamaica National Senior Athletics Championships on Thursday night.

Forte was the joint fastest from the quarter-final after winning heat 2 in a season’s best 10.11 seconds to finish ahead of his fellow MVP Track Club training partner Nesta Carter, who ran a season’s best 10.19 for second to advance as well.

Also stopping the clock at 10.11 seconds was Kenroy Anderson from Racers Track Club.

Anderson, who was achieving a new personal best, took heat 1 just ahead of training colleague Yohan Blake, who eased home in 10.12, while Oshane Bailey from Sprintec finished third in a time of 10.24.

Looking impressive from the heat as well was Tyquendo Tracey after he lowered his personal best to 10.11 seconds to lead home the rest of the field in heat 3.

Jullane Walker, representing Kansas State, also posted a personal best of 10.29 secs for second place, with third going to Kimmari Roach in 10.31.

Meanwhile, Commonwealth Games champion Kemar Bailey-Cole finished second in the fourth and final heat in a time of 10.30 seconds, but looked very comfortable and clearly has a lot more in reserve.

The heat was won by his fellow Racers Track Club clubmate Senoj jay Givans, who crossed the line in 10.27.

Olympic 2016 sprint relay gold medallist Jevaughn Minzie, who was expected to progress to the final, was disqualified for a false-start in heat 4.

The semi-finals and final of the men’s 100m is scheduled for Day 2, Friday evening.

