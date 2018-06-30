Christine Ohuruogu Retires At 34

LONDON — Former World and Olympic 400m champion Christine Ohuruogu of Great Britain has decided to hang up her track and field spikes at the age of 34.

Ohuruogu, who has been plagued by injuries over the last few years, and is now doing a law degree at university, made the announcement this weekend, as she felt it was the right time to step away from competing.

The veteran quarter-miler won gold medals over the 400m at the 2007 World Championships in Osaka and in Moscow in 2013.

She was also successful over the one-lap event at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing and was a silver medallist in front of her own home supporters at the 2012 London Games.

“Today is the start of the British Championships and as I won’t be there competing I feel it is a good time to formally announce my retirement from competitive athletics,” said Ohurougu.

“I didn’t feel ready to retire after last season but a combination of my studies and a niggling injury restricted how much training I was able to do this year.”

Ohuruogu, who is the only British female to have won medals at three consecutive Olympic Games (2008, 2012, 2016), started her track and field career in 2001 in an attempt to get better at netball.

“I started athletics in 2001 at Newham and Essex Beagles AC so I could become a better netball player,” she said.

“Now my career highlights include an Olympic Games 400m gold in 2008 and silver in 2012, and two World Championships 400m titles in 2007 & 2013.

“I end my career with four Olympic medals and five World Championships medals. Athletics has been my passion for so long and I am proud to call myself an athlete.

“I have truly met some wonderful people over the last 15 years competing around the world and I am blessed to call many of them friends. “

