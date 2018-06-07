Watch 2018 NCAA DI Live Outdoor Championships On ESPN3

OREGON, OR — Watch live stream and follow live results of the 2018 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Events schedule | Live results

Thursday TV Broadcast / Streams – 7 p.m. (ESPN2) Women’s Javelin Throw stream: 8:05 p.m. (ESPN3) Women’s Long Jump stream: 8:20 (ESPN3) Women’s Shot Put stream: 9 p.m. (ESPN3)

The four-day championships will run from June 6-9 and will be live on ESPN3 and WatchESPN. ESPNU and ESPN2 will also provide live coverage on television throughout the three days.

On Wednesday’s opening day of action, six national champions were crowned.

SEC champion Denzel Comenentia of Georgia added the NCAA title to his name in the men’s hammer throw after throwing a new personal best of 76.41m to secure the top podium spot.

Comenentia also won the Shot Put throw with a mark of 20.61m – becoming the third person to sweep the shot put and hammer throw sweep in outdoor championship history,

There were also two meet records achieved on Wednesday’s Day 1.

South Dakota’s Chris Nilsen set a new meeting record of 5.83m when winning the men’s pole vault, while Mississippi State’s Anderson Peters threw a personal best national record of 82.82min the javelin.

