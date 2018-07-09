2018 IAAF World U20 Championships Day 1 Schedule – July 10

TAMPERE, Finland — The following is are the schedule for the Day 1 morning and afternoon sessions at the 2018 IAAF World U20 Championships Tampere 2018 which gets under way on Tuesday July 10.

Competition will begin at 9:00 am local time (2:00 am ET) with qualification in the women’s Javelin Throw, as well as the first event of the men’s Decathlon.

First open track event on Day will come in the women’s 3000m Steeplechase heats, which is scheduled to go off at 2:30 am ET.

The morning session will close out with the heats of the men’s 100m, where American event favourite Anthony Schwartz will run in the sixth and final heat.

The evening session will begin at 9:00 am ET, and the women’s 400m heats are part of this session.

There are two finals listed on the schedule for Day 1 and both are in the evening session.

They are the women’s 5000m final and the men’s 10,000m final.

MORNING SESSION

All-Times Are Eastern

02:00 W Javelin Throw Qualification Group A Startlist

02:05 M 100 Metres Decathlon U20 Startlist

02:10 M Shot Put (6kg) Qualification Group A Startlist

02:30 W 3000 Metres Steeplechase Heats Startlist

02:50 M Long Jump Decathlon U20 Startlist

03:20 W Javelin Throw Qualification Group B Startlist

03:24 M Shot Put (6kg) Qualification Group B Startlist

03:25 M 1500 Metres Heats Startlist

04:00 W 800 Metres Heats Startlist

04:20 M Long Jump Qualification Startlist

04:45 M Shot Put (6kg) Decathlon U20 Startlist

04:50 M 100 Metres Heats Startlist

EVENING SESSION – NOTE STILL AM FOR ET

09:00 M High Jump Decathlon U20 Startlist

09:15 W Pole Vault Qualification Startlist

09:45 W Discus Throw Qualification Group A Startlist

09:50 W 400 Metres Heats Startlist

10:40 W 5000 Metres Final Startlist

11:05 W Discus Throw Qualification Group B Startlist

11:10 M Shot Put (6kg) Final

11:15 M 400 Metres Decathlon U20 Startlist

11:50 M 10,000 Metres Final Startlist

Comments