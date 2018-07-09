2018 IAAF World U20 Championships Day 1 Schedule – July 10
TAMPERE, Finland — The following is are the schedule for the Day 1 morning and afternoon sessions at the 2018 IAAF World U20 Championships Tampere 2018 which gets under way on Tuesday July 10.
Competition will begin at 9:00 am local time (2:00 am ET) with qualification in the women’s Javelin Throw, as well as the first event of the men’s Decathlon.
First open track event on Day will come in the women’s 3000m Steeplechase heats, which is scheduled to go off at 2:30 am ET.
The morning session will close out with the heats of the men’s 100m, where American event favourite Anthony Schwartz will run in the sixth and final heat.
The evening session will begin at 9:00 am ET, and the women’s 400m heats are part of this session.
There are two finals listed on the schedule for Day 1 and both are in the evening session.
They are the women’s 5000m final and the men’s 10,000m final.
All-Times Are Eastern
EVENING SESSION – NOTE STILL AM FOR ET
09:00 M High Jump Decathlon U20 Startlist
09:15 W Pole Vault Qualification Startlist
09:45 W Discus Throw Qualification Group A Startlist
09:50 W 400 Metres Heats Startlist
10:40 W 5000 Metres Final Startlist
11:05 W Discus Throw Qualification Group B Startlist
11:10 M Shot Put (6kg) Final
11:15 M 400 Metres Decathlon U20 Startlist
11:50 M 10,000 Metres Final Startlist