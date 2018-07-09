2018 IAAF World U20 Championships Day 1 Schedule – July 10
2018 IAAF World U20 Championships Day 1 Schedule – July 10

TAMPERE, Finland — The following is are the schedule for the Day 1 morning and afternoon sessions at the 2018 IAAF World U20 Championships Tampere 2018 which gets under way on Tuesday July 10.

How To Stream Live Coverage of the championships

Competition will begin at 9:00 am local time (2:00 am ET) with qualification in the women’s Javelin Throw, as well as the first event of the men’s Decathlon.

First open track event on Day will come in the women’s 3000m Steeplechase heats, which is scheduled to go off at 2:30 am ET.

The morning session will close out with the heats of the men’s 100m, where American event favourite Anthony Schwartz will run in the sixth and final heat.

The evening session will begin at 9:00 am ET, and the women’s 400m heats are part of this session.

There are two finals listed on the schedule for Day 1 and both are in the evening session.

They are the women’s 5000m final and the men’s 10,000m final.

MORNING SESSION

All-Times Are Eastern

02:00 W Javelin Throw Qualification Group A Startlist
02:05 M 100 Metres Decathlon U20 Startlist
02:10 M Shot Put (6kg) Qualification Group A Startlist
02:30 W 3000 Metres Steeplechase Heats Startlist
02:50 M Long Jump Decathlon U20 Startlist
03:20 W Javelin Throw Qualification Group B Startlist
03:24 M Shot Put (6kg) Qualification Group B Startlist
03:25 M 1500 Metres Heats Startlist
04:00 W 800 Metres Heats Startlist
04:20 M Long Jump Qualification Startlist
04:45 M Shot Put (6kg) Decathlon U20 Startlist
04:50 M 100 Metres Heats Startlist

EVENING SESSION – NOTE STILL AM FOR ET

09:00 M High Jump Decathlon U20 Startlist
09:15 W Pole Vault Qualification Startlist
09:45 W Discus Throw Qualification Group A Startlist
09:50 W 400 Metres Heats Startlist
10:40 W 5000 Metres Final Startlist
11:05 W Discus Throw Qualification Group B Startlist
11:10 M Shot Put (6kg) Final
11:15 M 400 Metres Decathlon U20 Startlist
11:50 M 10,000 Metres Final Startlist

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as eight-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level.

