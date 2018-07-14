Brilliant Briana Williams Bags World U20 Sprint Double; Wins 200m

TAMPERE, Finland—Briana Williams became the latest Jamaican global superstar after bagging the women’s sprint double at the World U20 Championships Tampere 2018 on Saturday’s Day 5.

Williams, who won the 100m on Thursday, returned Saturday to complete the double with victory in the 200m and setting a new championship record of 22.50 seconds.

Her time, which was also a personal best, broke the 22.53 secs previous championship record by Anthonique Strachan of The Bahamas in Barcelona, Spain, in 2012.

The 16-year-old blasted from the blocks and then took the lead heading into the home straight.

American Lauren Rain Williams had looked good throughout the rounds and qualified the fastest so everyone was expecting a response from her when her Jamaican rival came up on her shoulder.

However, Briana began to pump her arms and all of a sudden the lead started to grow.

With her coach Ato Boldon watching, the Florida-based teenage crossed the finishing line in disbelief.

USA’s fastest entrant, Lauren Rain Williams finished second in 23.09, while Martyna Kotwila set a Poland National U20 record with 23.21 for second place.

Briana Williams joins sprint legend Veronica Campbell-Brown as the only Jamaican woman to win a World U20 sprint double.

Campbell-Brown was the first woman to win the double when she accomplished the feat in Santiago de Chile in 2000.

