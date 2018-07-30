Carter Runs Wind-Aided 9.92 at CAC Games – Day 1

BARRANQUILLA, Colombia — Nesta Carter sped to a slightly wind-aided 9.92 seconds to qualify the fastest from the men’s 100m semi-finals, while fellow Jamaican Jonielle Smith posted the quickest time in the women’s category on Day 1 at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, on Sunday.

With the support of a 2.1 m/s wind, Carter, who won a gold medal in the 4 x 100m at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, ran away with semi-final one of the men’s 100m to easily advanced to the final on Monday.

Following Carter home was Reynier Mena of Cuba who was second in 10.06 with Christopher Guzman of the Dominican Republic getting third in 10.09.

Cejhae Greene of Antigua & Barbuda flashed to a seasonal best and new Central American and Caribbean Games record of 10.00 seconds (+0.5 m/s) to take semi-final two.

Greene’s time bettered the previous meet record of 10.06 secs, set by Churandy Martina in 2006 while he was competing for the Netherlands Antilles.

Mario Burke of Barbados clocked a new personal best of 10.03 for second place in the second semis, while Jason Rogers of St. Kitts and Nevis ran a seasonal best of 10.05 for third and Jamaica’s Javoy Tucker improved his personal best to 10.08 when taking fourth and also secured a place in the final.

Meanwhile, Jonielle Smith took semi-final one of the women’s 100m in 11.22 secs, the fastest time of the two heats heading into the final.

The Jamaican got home ahead of Marileidy Paulino from the Dominican Republic who ran a personal best of 11.39 with Shenel Crooke from St. Kitts and Nevis grabbing third in 11.52.

Semi-final two of the women’s 100m was won by Khalifa St. Fort of Trinidad and Tobago in 11.31, beating Venezuelan Michelle Purica, who clocked 11.35 for second.

Jamaica’s Jura Levy ran 11.47 to also progressed to the final.

MEDAL EVENTS

In action in the field, Mauricio Ortega of Colombia, a finalist at the 2015 IAAF World Championships threw a new personal best of 66.30 metres to win the men’s Discus throw.

Cuba’s Hernan Fernandez collected the silver medal with a season’s best throw of 65.27m with Traves Smikle taking the bronze for Jamaica with a mark of 64.68m.

Olympic finalist Rosa Rodríguez of Venezuela got the better of her Cuban rivals after she threw 67.91m to win the women’s Hammer throw.

Elianis Sabigne and Yaritza Martínez collected silver and bronze, respectively for Cuba with marks of 64.40m and 61.44.

ELSEWHERE ON DAY ONE

In other action on Sunday’s Day 1, Rushell Clayton (55.45) and Rhonda Whyte (55.77) clocked the fastest to win their respective semi-final beat in the women’s 400m hurdles, while Kyron McMaster (48.71) from the British Virgin Island and Shawn Rowe (49.69) of Jamaica were heat winners in the men’s equivalent.

