Christopher Taylor Equals Jamaica’s NJR With 10.11 Run

KINGSTON — Teenage sensation Christopher Taylor continued his remarkable form this season after posting another personal best to equal Jamaica’s National Junior 100 metres record during the Under-18 Invitational meeting on Saturday.

Taylor, who only recently lowered the nation’s 400m national junior record on his way to winning the senior title, blasted to 10.11 seconds (1.1 m/s) in a promotional 100m race for Under-20 athletes preparing for the IAAF World Under-20 Championships.

Before this weekend Taylor’s quickest over the 100m was 10.44 secs.

His time at the National Stadium on Saturday matched the record of Yohan Blake, who achieved the standard at the 2007 Carifta Games in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Among those left in his dust were teammates Michael Stephens (10.54), Orlando Bennett (10.71) and Tyreke Wilson (10.72).

The Calabar High sprinter was also equalling the current U20 100m world-leading time of South Africa’s Thando Dlodlo, set in March.

Taylor, who has been focusing more on running the 200m this season to develop his speed, has now improved his 100m, 200m and 400m personal bests this season.

The 18-year-old improved his 200m personal best time to 20.35 seconds, while the 44.86 seconds to win the senior national title last Sunday, was a new lifetime best in the 400m.

He now owns or shares the fastest junior times in the 100m, 200m and 400m for the year.

Comments