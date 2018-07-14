Elaine Thompson Says She’s Just Having Fun After World Cup 2nd Place

LONDON – Olympic sprint double champion Elaine Thompson was in no mood to pout about finishing second in the women’s 100m at the inaugural Athletics World Cup, citing that her “aim was to have fun.”

Thompson, the leading entrant in the event, was supposed to win the 100m comfortably but after getting off to a slow start and never shifted into top gear, the Jamaican champion had to settle for second to USA’s Ashley Henderson.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YIepZmfhNuI

Henderson edged in front at the half-way mark and then out-leaned Thompson at the tape to win the race in 11.07 seconds.

The Jamaican finished second in 11.09, while South African Carina Horn collected third in 11.21.

Despite coming up short yet again and portraying a shadow of her regular dominant character, the 26-year-old was not bothered by the latest performance.

Thompson admitted that this season has not gone according to plan and she and her coach has decided to take things a bit easier in order to be ready for next season, which is a World Championships year.

“It was fun to be here at the first ever world cup,” the MVP Track Club elite sprinter said. “My aim was to have fun and get points for the team.

“I loved being part of the team. The season has had some ups and downs and I am taking it a little easier this year but I still go out to perform and put on a show.”

Following the Athletics World Cup, which concludes on Sunday, Thompson said she will track to Italy to join back up with her coach Stephen Francis, who will analyze the race and give her feedback.

“I am not sure what I will do next,” she reveals. “I am going back to Italy where I train and speak with my coach to decide on what next.”

Thompson owns a personal best of 10.70 secs for the 100m, which she uses to share the Jamaica National 100m record with training partner and two-time Olympic 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Her fastest this season is 10.93 seconds, set at the Doha Diamond League in May.

She has also clocked sub-11 seconds times of 10.98 and 10.99 this season.

