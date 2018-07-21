Fraser-Pryce Runs 10.98 To Win In London

LONDON — Sprint queen Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce punched the air with a big smile on her face as she crossed the finish line to win the women’s 100m at the 2018 Müller Anniversary Games – 2018 London Diamond League on Saturday.

The Jamaican two-time Olympic champion continued her return to track form, following the birth of her son less than a year ago with a 10.98 seconds seasonal best performance and she was extremely delighted.

Fraser-Pryce didn’t get off to her usual bullet start, but the 31-year-old managed to switch gears in the middle of the race before pulling away to record her first sub-11 clocking of the season.

“I’m so excited,” a delighted Fraser-Pryce told BBC One after the win. “I took the time off and had my son and didn’t listen to what people were saying about coming back.

“London is definitely the place. I love it. To come here and run my first sub- 11 is amazing,” she added.

Prior to today, Fraser-Pryce had a season’s best of 11.09 secs.

“I cannot complain because I haven’t raced for ages and I’m happy that the run today was under 11 seconds,” the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games champion said.

“It’s hard work racing after having a child but it’s not as though it’s anything I’m not used to. I’m used to sacrificing and making sure that my path is right.

“Being a mother is my first priority and to come back and be flexible with my training is wonderful and I’m so excited about next year now.

USA’s Dezerea Bryant, who led until after 60m when she was passed, finished second to Fraser-Pryce in 11.04 seconds, while Jamaica’s Jonielle Smith posted a personal best of 11.07 for third place.

Meanwhile, American Ronnie Baker closed late to win the men’s race in 9.90 seconds.

The current Diamond League leader trailed at the halfway mark but found another gear to edge Zharnel Hughes on the line.

Hughes finished strong to take second in 9.93, his second career sub-10 seconds clocking and just off his personal best of 9.91, posted in Kingston, Jamaica last month.

Akani Simbine of South Africa grabbed third in 9.94 seconds, while Jamaica’s Yohan Blake ran a season’s best of 9.95 for fourth.

American Michael Rodgers and Jamaican champion Tyquendo Tracey were the other sub-10 seconds clockers in the race with 9.98.

For the first since the Prefontaine Classic in June 2011, and outside of global championships finals, six men under 10 seconds in the 100m.

