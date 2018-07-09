How Watch And Follow IAAF World U20 Championships

TAMPERE, Finland — How to watch and follow live coverage of the 2018 IAAF World U20 Championships Tampere from Finland this week.

The 17th edition of one of the IAAF’s largest events will welcome more than 1400 athletes from nearly 150 nations and will get underway on Tuesday, July 10.

Live stream from the championships will be provided and it will be available to watch across all the IAAF’s continental areas via a geo-blocked on the IAAF’s Facebook page and its YouTube channel. Here is a complete list of territories and countries

There will also be live television coverage from the Tampere Stadium and the IAAF have provided the list of channels and areas to stay up to date throughout the entire six days of action.

Check out the list of broadcasters per territory where viewers can tune in to stream the championships live.

Live audio stream will also be accessible through the IAAF Radio, which will broadcast live coverage of each session.

Finally, the IAAF will also have a live and dedicated blog for the championships.

