Jeffery Gibson Wins At Night of Athletics

HEUSDEN, Belgium – Former World bronze medalist Jeffery Gibson of the Bahamas won the men’s 400m hurdles with a season’s best at the Night of Athletics in Heusden this past weekend (21).

Gibson, the 2015 bronze medal winner in Beijing, China, clocked 48.98 seconds to take the victory last Saturday and improved on his previous year best of 49.09.

It was also Gibson’s quickest time since 2016.

Finishing second to the Bahamian on Saturday was Abdelmalik Lahoulou of Algeria who ran a seasonal best of 49.09, while Kenya’s 2015 World champion Nicholas Bett took third in 49.27.

USA’s CJ Allen set a new personal best of 49.40 for fourth and Shawn Rowe of Jamaica took fifth in 49.73.

Meanwhile, Kyle Greaux of Trinidad and Tobago won the men’s 200m with a time of 20.28 seconds, running into a -1.6 m/s headwind.

Solomon Bockarie from The Netherlands grabbed second in 20.54 with third going to Belgium’s Robin Vanderbemden in 20.77.

In the battle of the Belgian Borlee brothers, Jonathan came out on top in the men’s 400m in 45.57 with brother Kevin taking second in 45.67. Another brother, Dylan, was fourth in 46.04.

Dutch sprinter Liemarvin Bonevacia was third with 45.86, while Jamaica’s Fitzroy Dunkley ran 46.19 for fifth.

Elsewhere, on the men’s side, Ronald Musagala of Uganda landed his fourth successive win over the 1500m when he clocked 3:36.59 to take the main section of the event over USA’s Craig Engels (3:36.89).

Regasa Chala of Ethiopia set a new personal best of 13:06.98 to win the men’s 5000m with countryman Nibret Melak also running a personal best of 13:07.27 for a second place finish.

On the women’s side, Halimah Nakaayi of Uganda ran 1:59.58 to win the 800m, Amina Seyni won the 400m in 51.17, while Aaliyah Brown of USA won the 100m in 11.35 and Jamaica’s Nickiesha Wilson ran a season’s best of 12.93 tot ake the 100m hurdles.

Emily Lipari of USA took the 1500m in 4:05.68.

In other women’s results, Shelby Houlihan set a new American national record of 14:34.45 to lead a USA 1-2-3 finish, as Molly Huddle posted a time of 15:01.44 for second and Karissa Schweizer ran a personal best of 15:02.44 for third.

