USA’s Ce’aira Brown Improves PR To 1:58.01 In Karlstad

KARLSTAD, Sweden — American Ce’aira Brown improved her personal best over 800m to win the women’s two-lap race in Karlstad, Sweden on Wednesday.

Brown, who is having a breakout season in the 800m, clocked an impressive 1:58.01 to win at Karlstad Grand Prix 2018 and improved her previous career-best of 1:58.57, which was only achieved over the weekend in London.

It was the third time this season and in her career, the 24-year-old was breaking the 1:59 milestone.

Brown is now the 8th fastest individual this season, while her time is the 22nd fastest overall this term.

After the race she posted on her Instagram official account, hinting that she could be targeting a quicker time before the season closes.

She posted: “My season isn’t over yet!!! Few more races to go before I call it a season.”

Brown also thanked the meeting director for inviting her and noted that she’s already looking forward to running there again next season.

“Thank you for having me, can’t wait to come back! #karlstadgrandprix2018.”

Finishing second to Brown on Wednesday was her countrywoman Laura with a time of 2:00.63, which is just outside her season’s season.

Latvia’s Līga Velvere posted a personal best of 2:00.85 for third with Great Britain’s Sarah McDonald taking fourth in 2:01.30.

Meanwhile, Eilidh Doyle of Great Britain won the women’s 400m hurdles in 55.71, beating Jamaica’s Yanique Haye-Smith, who ran 56.06.

In other results, Sweden’s Angelica Bengtsson set a personal best and national record of 4.73m to take the women’s pole vault title, USA’s Erica Bougard won the women’s 100m hurdles in 12.88 seconds, while Daniel Ståhl of Sweden threw a season’s best of 69.11m to win the men’s Discus Throw over Jamaica’s Chad Wright (64.15) and Andreas Kramer of Sweden ran a time of 1:45.03 to set a personal best and national record in winning the men’s 800m. Chinese Taipei’s Cheng Chao-Tsun, who won the javelin with 83.67m.

In the meantime, Jamaica’s Tissanna Hickling posted a personal best of 11.46 seconds to win the women’s 100m at the Meeting Elite de Castres in France on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old sprinter/long jumper, beat Corinne Humphreys of Great Britain, who clocked 11.51.

Elsewhere, Amina Seyni of Nigeria won the women’s 400m in 51.24, France’s Fanny Quenot set a personal best of 13.07 to win the women’s 100m hurdles, while Brazil’s Nubia Soares stretches out to 14.41m to win the women’s triple jump.

