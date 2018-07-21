Video: Karsten Warholm Dominates 400m Hurdles In London

World-Track.org

LONDON — Karsten Warholm dominated set a new national record, meeting record and personal best time of 47.55 seconds en route to winning the men’s 400m hurdles at the 2018 Müller Anniversary Games – 2018 London Diamond League on Saturday.

Warholm, who won the IAAF World title last year in London, ran unchallenged in the opening section of the race to build a sizable lead entering the homestraight.

With the field well beaten, the 22-year-old powered down the final straight and over the remaining two barriers to post a new Norwegian record and improved the 47.81 mark he clocked in Stockholm last month.

“I feel very good about today’s race. It went exactly how I wanted,” Warholm said.

“I had good strides and I got a good rhythm and if there was ever a good time to get a time like that it was today.

“To get a national record is amazing and to do it in the stadium where I became world champion is even better.”

The former multi-athletes admits that he’s still learning the event.

“I am still quite new to this event and I am still trying to find ways to run faster,” he added.

“What is nice about this event is everybody has their own lane and you just have to focus on yourself and your own performance.”

Yasmani Copello of Turkey who was second to Warholm at the World Championships last year, finished second in London on Saturday in 48.44.

“It was very good. This year I’m happy with how I’m running and I’m excited about the European Championships based on that performance,” Copello said.

“This year the Diamond League field is very strong compared to previous years and I’m happy to be in that bracket.”

Third place on Saturday’s day one of the two-day meet, went to Thomas Barr of Ireland in a season’s best of 48.99, while Great Britain’s Jack Green failed to finish after picking up an injury on the backstretch.

Comments